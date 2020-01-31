Letter: Risking their careers

I'm very lucky to be able to listen to all of the impeachment hearing. I have even listened to all of the hearings in the House. I only hope more of my fellow citizens can hear enough of the information to come to a clear judgment of the evidence.

As I listen to the House managers present what evidence they were able to obtain in spite of the president handicapping them by not letting firsthand witnesses or evidence to be presented, I can only thank the brave career government workers who risked their careers, their good name and safety to tell their truths without their own notes to help them.

On the other side, I see the Republican majority shot down every amendment to let firsthand evidence and witnesses tell their truth.

As for the lawyers on the defendant's side, they only say the House doesn't have enough evidence to prove guilt, or that they didn't allow evidence that would prove him innocent. Not true. The House invited him to defend himself; he refused. Also, Republicans in the House were encouraged to tell their side.

Finally, I saw the president say that he has the material. Then, why doesn't he share it with us so we can say he's not guilty? If he doesn't and he is allowed to stay, he will not be truly found innocent.