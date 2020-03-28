Letter: Rise to the challenge

I am writing as a Quad-City native and medical student living in New York City, urging the Quad-Cities to not just follow the rules but to stay ahead of them. This virus has moved faster than any rule meant to contain it. My world has shifted from calm to crisis in days. Even though there are few cases in the Quad-Cities now, the numbers are silently and quickly rising.

Young people (35 and under) need to step up and become leaders. First, limit your interactions and keep your distance. Assume any venture out of the house is a risk. Take your temperature daily and monitor closely for any symptom (sore throat, cough, loss of taste/smell). If you have any symptom, isolate yourself from your family. (Separate room, separate dishes, separate bathroom, if possible.) Your job is to keep others safe.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you are healthy, then organize. Call churches and community organizations to participate and start volunteer networks. Call your neighbors over 65 and those who have medical conditions and insist that you help with groceries and essential errands. They may be stubborn and not want your help, but do not stop at the first 'no thanks'. Follow models like 'Invisible Hands Deliver' and 'Shopping Angels' for safety protocols.

This will be a character-defining and life-changing experience for everyone, so please rise to the challenge with urgency, kindness and grace.