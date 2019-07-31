Never in my life did I ever think that I would refer to former President Ronald Reagan’s assessment that government was the problem rather than the solution to our problems. That argument was usually reserved for those who, coincidentally enough, are always first in line to participate in government- funded programs.
However, in the case of the Rock Island County Health Department, government has failed spectacularly and shown itself at its worst.
The problems first became public a few months ago when during an April meeting of the department, employees spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about alleged harassment.
These comments were initially whitewashed from the minutes of the meeting that were released publicly. The issue bubbled over at a Rock Island County Board meeting when several employees once again spoke publicly.
Then the public finds out that initial positive results of tuberculosis tests were left to collect dust for an extended period of time, due to a recent resignation. The fact that the administration failed to prioritize public safety because apparently someone figured that “it’s not my job” alone should be grounds for dismissal.
After all of this, the board makes a decision in a cash-strapped county to actually hire a supervisor of a supervisor to serve as a buffer to employees to resolve the issue.
In the private sector, I’m quite sure that blame would be assigned, and more money would not be thrown at the problem.
The taxpayers of Rock Island County deserve better, and all of our citizens deserve a health department that prioritizes our safety.
Gregg Johnson,
East Moline