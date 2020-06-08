Letter: Respect others
View Comments
topical

Letter: Respect others

{{featured_button_text}}

What happened to the COVID hearts? When I drove weekly I saw them in so many windows. A small symbol meant to respect your neighbor, treat your neighbor as a dear friend, help your neighbor if he is need, donate to local food banks, wear a face mask, respect our city, community and America.

This is where you raised your family, work, attend church and a place you call home! Your neighbors are your friends, your schools, small businesses where you shop. Yes, it was a heinous crime that George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police. I hear your anger in your hearts. However, destroying, burning our cities and looting our small business will not bring him back. Or the rioting violence will not honor his death.

To honor his memory Floyd would want us to not kill your brothers and sisters, riot in the streets, or loot small businesses. Instead I ask you to remember your "Hearts in your window." You are a caring soul who respects your neighbor, friends and family, small businesses. Reach deep in your heart and cry out to your God! I am praying for George Floyd's memory and remembering my "Hearts in the window."

Jaclyn Dooley

Moline

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Business as usual

  • Updated

On a recent Saturday, I placed a food order at a well-known Davenport bar that I have frequented often during the last 50 years. While it has changed hands a few times, the name remains the same and their kitchen excels at bar fare.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A comparison

  • Updated

The cumulative population of these fourteen European countries mirrors that of the United States: United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Greece, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News