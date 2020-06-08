Letter: Respect others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What happened to the COVID hearts? When I drove weekly I saw them in so many windows. A small symbol meant to respect your neighbor, treat your neighbor as a dear friend, help your neighbor if he is need, donate to local food banks, wear a face mask, respect our city, community and America.

This is where you raised your family, work, attend church and a place you call home! Your neighbors are your friends, your schools, small businesses where you shop. Yes, it was a heinous crime that George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police. I hear your anger in your hearts. However, destroying, burning our cities and looting our small business will not bring him back. Or the rioting violence will not honor his death.

To honor his memory Floyd would want us to not kill your brothers and sisters, riot in the streets, or loot small businesses. Instead I ask you to remember your "Hearts in your window." You are a caring soul who respects your neighbor, friends and family, small businesses. Reach deep in your heart and cry out to your God! I am praying for George Floyd's memory and remembering my "Hearts in the window."

Jaclyn Dooley

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0