Extreme taxation forces citizens to shop, eat and buy their gas in Iowa. The death spiral will continue as long as tax-and-spend politicians at the city and county levels are unable to find real solutions; taxing people to the point of financial ruin is social and economic injustice.
I know it does not matter to our elected officials; however, people have lost faith in them. Our tax-and-spend politicians simply do not care. A proposed 8.9% property tax increase by the county and the proposed 6.67% property tax increase by the City of Rock Island will devastate many taxpayers. I have no doubt that their response is, "Let them eat cake."
I am convinced that the only way to stop this insanity is to elect a majority of fiscal conservatives or leave Rock Island County. Or perhaps we organize an economic boycott of Rock Island County, similar to the Montgomery bus boycott. The Montgomery boycott was against the policy of racial segregation. The Rock Island County boycott would be a social protest against extreme and unfair taxation.
Our elected officials simply do not have the courage to make the tough decisions. Perhaps it is time for the citizens of Rock Island County to muster the courage and fortitude to resist.
Jim Uribe,
Rock Island