Please replace Stephen Moore's syndicated column with someone else. I think he writes them solely because his job is to write. It seems to me that he exaggerates the importance of his topics, and he supports them with contrived reasoning. His guy's in the White House, and that appears to be his only source of inspiration.
We have some scary problems in the world today, growing at a rate much faster than our computers can calculate, and we need serious efforts to bring clarity to the issues, with ideas for steps to resolve them. Of no help are the predictable, monotonous, hate-filled diatribes; and we can do without the attempts at humor or wit, designed to display one's originality or cleverness.
If you are writing because you consider yourself an author, save it for your next book -- you'll have plenty of time for ideas while driving on your new job, and writing your thoughts down at the truck stops along the way.
Steve Taghon,
East Moline