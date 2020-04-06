Letter: Renew commitments to the environment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While worrying about the health of our family and friends, it’s easy to forget about the health of our planet. I want to draw to everyone’s attention the new EPA announcement that it will stop enforcement of environmental safeguards and fines during this crisis, with no time limitation in place.

It may be necessary for the EPA to make limited administrative changes required for physical distancing, but why allow companies to emit toxins with impunity? Instead, this is an opportunity to pair financial assistance with requirements that companies become better environmental stewards.

This administration’s EPA has abdicated its role in protecting the health and safety of our citizens. Corporate CEOs have taken leadership positions guarding the hen-house. They have made the fewest violation reports of any administration in the past 18 years, including both Democratic and Republican administrations.

During this health crisis I’ve noticed that people are looking to scientists for information, recommendations and leadership. Please listen to them about pollution and climate change, which is an even more critical concern. As we approach the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, this is a good time to reflect on our responsibility to Mother Earth.