The first thing I do in the mornings is to go and get my newspaper. So, on Sunday morning, Aug. 25, just as we were getting ready to leave for church, I opened the paper to the photo of a naked man!
My first thought was, "Do you have to have this on the front page?" And, secondly, "On a Sunday?"
I did scan-read the article, just to try and understand why you were even trying to inform the public of this type of campground. It doesn't matter to me that you like this lifestyle, just don't publicly display it.
The article could have been placed in the life section or local section, but not on the front page. I have grandchildren around and most of the time the newspaper is on the end table in plain sight, so another reason I thought it was so inappropriate.
I won't cancel my subscription, because I do like to read the paper, but I sure considered it at the time. Please consider this a family newspaper and the articles that are printed, from now on.
Susan DeBlock,
Viola