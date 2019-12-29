Letter: Remember Native Americans
Now that it is Christmastime and a time of gift giving, please remember the plight of Native Americans living on reservations in weather conditions that are severe and where jobs are scarce.

If you would like to help, I'm sure you can go online and find tribes that are desperately in need of warm clothing and food and help with heating oil through the winter and early spring.

Please help. I have been donating for years to the Sioux and Navajo.

There is even a charity for the dogs that have been abandoned onto the reservations.

God bless anyone who will help the tribes through this harsh winter.

Andrea R. Baker

Moline

