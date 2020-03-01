Letter: 1984 Remake
Letter: 1984 Remake

EPIX is currently showing a remake of H.G. Wells' "War of the Worlds." I suggest for their next miniseries an update of George Orwells' "1984," entitled "2084." The state would monitor the population through their TV's, listen to them on their home devices and track them by their phones. Big Brother would give speeches titled "War is Peace" and "Truth isn't Truth." The series would open with our hero working in the Ministry of Information deleting old facts and inserting alternate facts.

Jerry Persky

Bettendorf

