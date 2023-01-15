Letter: Reject ill-conceived plan for alternative dwelling units

At a December Public Hearing attended by many concerned Moline residents, the sensible members of Moline’s Plan Commission voted against an “Alternative Dwelling Unit” ordinance backed by the mayor and several Aldermen. The main objection is that if passed, this ordinance will allow your neighbors to build “ADUs” in their back or side yard and rent them out to anyone. No longer will your single-family neighborhood be a single-family neighborhood. This isn’t what homeowners had in mind when they bought a home in Moline.

Of course, every city needs multi-unit rental housing. But it should be placed in multi-family zones. That’s why zoning laws exist – to establish different appropriate land uses to preserve the quality of life and value of property.

What’s as concerning as the ordinance itself is the city’s lack of transparency and the confusing path the ordinance has taken. The plan commission made sound recommendations to city council, including that ADUs be limited to use by family members. Despite this, some council members directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance ignoring the recommendations. Only when plan commission members complained about the lack of transparency did the city conduct minimal outreach, and the information provided about the ordinance has been neither complete nor accurate.

The council will vote on the ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 17. If you want to preserve the character and quality of your neighborhood, tell the mayor and your alderman to reject this ill-conceived ordinance.

Jodi Fisk

Moline