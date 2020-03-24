Letter: Reconsider Hope Creek sale
View Comments

Letter: Reconsider Hope Creek sale

{{featured_button_text}}

Maybe the Rock Island County Board should reconsider selling Hope Creek until this COVID-19 pandemic is resolved?

It's my understanding that one wing of rooms is completely empty. Could this wing be used to house and care for any elderly county residents that contract the coronavirus.

I'd like to see the county board discuss this. 

Jim Schaubroeck

Taylor Ridge

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Freedom

I have been stunned at the dangerous views on the Covid-19 virus that were spoken by President Trump and then repeated by far-right conservati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News