Letter: Reconsider Hope Creek sale

Maybe the Rock Island County Board should reconsider selling Hope Creek until this COVID-19 pandemic is resolved?
It's my understanding that one wing of rooms is completely empty. Could this wing be used to house and care for any elderly county residents that contract the coronavirus.
I'd like to see the county board discuss this.
Jim Schaubroeck
Taylor Ridge
