It is sad to see how our beautiful Loud Thunder Forest Preserve is falling apart.
Green spaces that used to be maintained are now full of dead trees and not mowed. Pine trees were cut to make room for more trailer parking spots that are not needed. Boat ramps by the river are poorly maintained and no visible lines for parking.
It appears the Forest Preserve Commission is taking lessons from the same people who have been running the Hope Creek facility.
Remember, we the taxpayers pay for Loud Thunder, and we should all be ashamed of what is happening to the once beautiful park.
Bob Horton,
Andalusia