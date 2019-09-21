I read the letter to the editor discussing "extreme views in the Q-C have no place ..." He was criticizing David Horowitz for his "irresponsible rhetoric." The author then continues that he "had hoped that as toxic as the political environment is … that here in the Q-C we were above that sort of toxicity."
Well, we have a president who spews so much more rhetoric, more hatred, more nonsense, more mumbo-jumbo, more hypocrisy, more ignorance, and more lies that he makes Richard Nixon look like an honorable president.
Well, America, you got what the small percentage wanted -- someone who wasn't a "politician," someone who was going to "drain the swamp," someone who was going to run the country like a "business" -- and he has kept all of those promises.
The only problem being that the swamp is now infested with other critters, and the businessman is running the business of the USA like he is the OWNER of the USA, hence, HIS well being and profitability is his main concern.
You have free articles remaining.
I am much more worried about the current occupant of the White House than I am about Horowitz. As much as I disagree with the two of them, Horowitz appears to be on much more stable ground than Donald Trump.
I fear Trump more than I do the "invasion" of immigrants at our border. Please, let's vote this demagogue out of here or God help us all.
John Rogers,
Rock Island