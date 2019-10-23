An incomplete list of what we got when Donald Trump became president:
-- An “extremely stable genius.” His words.
-- In regard to throwing our allies the Kurds under the bus, he used his “great and unmatched wisdom.” His words.
-- He withheld congressionally approved aid to Ukraine in an attempt to persuade Ukraine to investigate a political foe. The aid is to help Ukraine fend off an ongoing invasion by Trump’s buddy Vladimir Putin.
-- He lies continuously. No news here. This was well known before the election.
-- He bragged about groping women. After 15 or so women courageously came forward and accused him of that, he said they were all lying, and that only he was telling the truth.
You have free articles remaining.
-- He withdrew the USA from the Paris Climate Accord, and has repealed acts which dealt with climate change. Of all the nonsensical, dishonest, dangerous things he has said and done, his actions and non-actions regarding climate change may well prove to be his most damaging legacy.
I suspect most people are very worried and upset by his actions and words. If you are a Trump supporter, are you as well? If not, why not? Is this what you envisioned when you voted for Mr. Bone Spurs?
Remember, all of us, including the majority of the 2016 popular voters, are paying a huge price.
Please be able to tell your grandkids in the future, when they ask how you could have voted for this clearly unfit candidate that you at least tell them you did the right thing in 2020.
Pete Nelson,
Viola