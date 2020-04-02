Letter: Rationing can work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Scott Reeder's column on March 26, entitled "Deterring price gouging", he dismisses the effectiveness of formal rationing systems administered by the government as ineffective, recalling his grandmother's account of her dissatisfaction with how the system worked during the 1940s.

Let me relate a different story. I spent four years serving in the U.S. military in Germany in the early 1970s, and we were issued ration cards for a monthly entitlement of cigarettes, liquor, gasoline and coffee for purchase on base. These items were available off base, though at much more expensive prices. For example, gasoline was the equivalent of over $4 per gallon off base in the 1970s.

My experience is quite different than that of Reeder's grandmother in that there were no major perceived inequities associated with the rationing, though admittedly some people got less of of these rationed goods than they liked even as everybody got a chance to get at least some of the rationed goods.

I know formal rationing can work because I have seen it work. Formal rationing is not an especially good solution due to the administrative costs of implementing and running it, but it is a better solution than any of the suggestions that Reeder advances in his column. Hopefully, this price gouging behavior is temporary.