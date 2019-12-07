Letter: Racism is evil

Those gathered at a Bettendorf church to voice a range of anti-immigrant views, including far-right white nationalism, claimed that we are all victims. While some in attendance have since distanced themselves from certain extreme positions, they did not challenge those views then and there. Republican organizers have yet to explain how a proponent of such views came to speak at all.

I am especially disheartened that this meeting took place in the shadow of the cross — a symbol of the one whom Christians hold died for all of humankind — and in the light of trees that commemorate his birth.

Racism is not a badge of honor; it is evil. If you prefer religious language, it is a sin, for it violates the command to love God and neighbor, which knows no bounds or exception. It is a heresy, because it denies that all human beings are made in God’s image. It is blasphemy, for it calls the goodness of the creator into question.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While my heart aches for those whose loved ones died because of an individual’s actions, such tragic, though rare, events do not justify the dehumanizing of immigrants and refugees by word or action. My heart aches for them, too.