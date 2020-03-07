Letter: Quick to criticize

How quickly local state representatives (Stewart, Swanson, McCombie and Anderson) forget and then criticize. Illinois is still reeling from Republicans holding our state hostage with no budget [2016-2018].

The chaos, the backlog of bills and incurred fees caused by the Republicans are inexcusable.

Yes, Governor Pritzker offered two distinct budget proposals, not to threaten Illinoisans, but to present clearly the reality of the tax structure change needed to fund core services sustainably and fairly over time. The budgets address our most vulnerable and the issues we value as well as deliver a plan for fiscal security and stability.

The proposed budget adds $50 million to early childhood (childcare, intervention and preschool). The budget increases investment in MAP grants of $50 million for college students. The budget makes the full payment toward the pension contribution. The budget puts more people to work, hiring 1,646 additional workers, [700 in public safety and 600 in human services (DCFS)] and much more.