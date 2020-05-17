Letter: Questions
Letter: Questions

I am seeing complaints about stay-at-home protesters from people. I have a few questions for them. Are you still getting a paycheck? Do you still have your health insurance? Are you behind on car and other payments? Did you file for unemployment benefits in March and have not received a check yet? Have you stood in line at the foodbank and been glad you had a mask on? Have you lost your job and the chance of getting it back diminishes with each passing week? Do you find it easy to criticize people when you have no concept of what they are going through? Don’t be discouraged, the Bill of Rights guarantees your right to be insensitive.

Larry Stone

Rock Island

