Letter: Put women first, not the NRA

The Violence Against Women Act expired with the 2018 government shutdown. In April of this year, the House Democrats led the effort to have VAWA reauthorized and a bi-partisan bill passed and sat in the Senate until it came up for a vote this month. Senator Joni Ernst blocked the bi-partisan bill calling it partisan politics and held up VAWA until she released her own bill a week later.

Ernst's actions are unacceptable and she is endangering the lives of American women. By stalling VAWA and blocking the House bill, she is showing that politics and putting her party ahead of the women of this country are more important to her. The House bill passed with Republican support. Ernst had one year to bring forth a bill, and she didn’t do so until Senator Dianne Feinstein brought forward the bipartisan House bill.

Ernst’s bill cuts protections for Native women and LGBTQ individuals. She also fails to close the boyfriend loophole and allows stalkers and dating partners access to firearms. She is putting the NRA above the safety of women. Ernst needs to put the lives of America’s women before the lobbying money of the NRA.

Debra Sperry

Long Grove

