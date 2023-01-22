Letter: Public money for private schools should come with standards

The more I read about Gov. Reynolds’ plan to divert tax dollars from the general education fund to support private schools, the more frustrated I become.

Republicans supporting this plan are very careful to use the term “private schools” when what they really mean is religiously affiliated schools. There are many excellent parochial schools in Iowa, and Iowa has been very generous with financial assistance to them.

I do not believe that additional tax dollars should be used to support them beyond the $37 million of state tax money that is currently provided to them for transportation, textbooks, AEA services, tax credits and other services without major changes. This proposal would ultimately divert 341 million tax dollars to private (parochial) schools who serve approximately 6 percent of the total K-12 student population.

Rural public schools struggle as it is to hire quality teachers and to provide a curriculum that meets the needs of their students. Public schools are charged with meeting the educational needs of all students. Private schools are free refuse to admit students if they have a disability or a discipline record or do not meet academic standards. It seems only reasonable that if private or parochial schools take our tax dollars that they should be required to meet the same standards as public schools. This also would include the separation of church and state meaning that religious instruction wouldn’t be included in the curriculum.

Rex Hutchison

Davenport