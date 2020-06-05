Letter: Proud Trump supporter
Letter: Proud Trump supporter

Lets face it, Republicans disagree with Democrats and visa versa. On May 18th the Dispatch printed an article "Biden: One Term Possible." I had to chuckle. if Biden is elected, we all know that he as president, would not be running the country. He barely knows what state he is in, flies off the handle at town halls, and seldom can complete a sentence without getting confused. Who will he pick for VP? To the lady from Bettendorf that wrote on the same day, that she would be embarrassed if she was a member of the group that supports President Trump. Let me inform her that we supporters of Trump are proud to support him. No, we do not blindly follow him. Believing in the fake news and the lie after lie that the Democratic Party is spewing out. Biden calls us "dredges of society," Obama calls us "clingers," Hillary calls us "deplorable," Terrorists call us "infidels." But Trump calls us "Americans." If the Dems win, all I can say is, I hope all of you can speak Chinese and enjoy having every freedom we have taken away. No more "letters to the editor," no free speech. Absolutely nothing to enjoy.

Peggy Huffstutler

Coal Valley

