Letter: Protecting the taxpayer

With the recent turnover of some Moline staff, some residents, including myself, wondered if the council was inappropriately micro-managing. I have talked to several aldermen and others close to the situation to get more background. My conclusion is the council is acting appropriately and some of the staff turnover is appropriate.

An example is the Bass Street Landing project. Situated on land owned by the city, the developer agreed to lease payments and minimum assessed valuations when entering into the development agreement. Over the years, payments were not made and city staff did little to enforce the agreement.

In about 2018, staff recommended forgiving all past-due lease payments, interest and penalties plus cede land worth $500,000 to the developer for $10 and future parking fees.

When asked numerous times for past-due amounts and the ramifications of this transaction, the staff did not respond in a timely manner. Research done after some staff resigned showed the taxpayers would have forgiven $800,000 in unpaid rent and $600,000 in fees and interest, in addition to having to repay the federal department of Housing and Urban Development several hundred thousand dollars. That’s wrong for the taxpayers.

