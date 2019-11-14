Bill Clinton was impeached by Republicans for "lying" about a consensual relationship not affecting the United States or democracy.
Donald Trump was elected with help from an enemy: Russia. Totally illegal. Proven. Now, Trump tried to use taxpayer money to force Ukraine to help his next election. Totally illegal. This president says he does not have to follow the "phony" Constitution because he is rich. Republicans who tried to impeach a man for "lying" about a personal issue says Trump's actions are not an impeachable offense.
The oath politicians swear to when they are elected commit them to protecting the Constitution and the U.S., not a president who has, and is, breaking laws. Trump's only goals seem to be becoming our dictator and making more money.
Please watch the open hearings on this impeachment. Several exceptionally dedicated and loyal Americans will testify that President Trump tried to force Ukraine to lie and help with his next election. Totally illegal. Again, Trump seems to easily control the Republicans. Why? And Russia seems to totally control Trump. Why?
Do you want to elect our politicians with American information freely given or have Republicans and foreign countries feed you lies?
Watch the hearings and see what good, honest people who have lived their lives dedicated to protecting America and democracy say about Trump's actions.
Thelma Morris
East Moline