This letter is in response to your article on "Hope Creek fined after patient injured in fall."
It does not surprise me that patients fall out of bed. Many patients have come from homes with regular, queen, or king-size beds -- and they often are put in twin-size beds without rails! Think about it! Those rails not only protect, but help with turning, which gets more difficult as one ages!
Side rails have been declared "a restraint" and unlawful to be used! Seat belts also are "restraints,” but they save lives!
When will our lawmakers make them illegal?
Louise Engwall,
Aledo