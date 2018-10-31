I have read with great interest some of the recent letters to the editor from some our local pastors. I am not a pastor, but I am a Christian, so I would like to weigh in on debate on morality.
In reply to the Oct. 23 letter, "To vote for morality vote Democrat," how can a party be moral where it completely supports abortion?
Why do you think the Democratic Party fought so hard to deny Brett Kavanaugh's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court?
They are scared to death that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned.
Even though the abuse of alcohol has destroyed many lives and marriages, 3,000 babies being aborted is by far a greater travesty.
This is not the first time the Democratic Party was on the wrong side of a moral issue. The party was also in favor of slavery at one time.
Bernie Thiergart,
Bettendorf