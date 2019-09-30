I would expect the readers of the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com to be interested in the hearings going on in Washington D.C. Most did not have three hours to watch on television.
Your slanted coverage could at least have reprinted both the official transcript of the actual phone call and the alleged phone call between our president and the president of the Ukraine. Then the readers could read these few short pages for themselves and not have to depend on the incorrect, slanted version you gave us.
It took a little time to find them on the internet but just a short time to read them. I thought that was what journalism was all about: present the facts to the readers. You can at least make the effort for the benefit of your readers.
Do you have any actual reporters anymore or do you just print what the wire services send you without checking them out?
The problem I have with the news articles, both national and local, is that no one ever asks the next question to have a thorough reporting of the facts.
John Finkes,
Moline