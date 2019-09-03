The Aug. 25 cartoon depicting the postal service’s financial problems was a "misdelivery" of fact or view.
In 2006, Congress and White House's flawed efforts put our country’s financial crises upon the U.S. Postal Service. The service, by law, is self-supported and receives no tax dollars. The postal service is off budget. The federal deficit has been skyrocketing from 2001 on.
In 2006, the White House and Congress mandated the postal service to pre-fund decades of future postal retirees health benefits, with said funds to be deposited into the U.S. Treasury. Other federal agencies and private companies do not pre-fund future health-benefit costs.
The cost to the postal service is up to $5.9 billion annually. The postal service would have earned $600 million annual profits over the past half dozen years if not for these mandated pre-funding dollars thrown into the Treasury.
The White House further shifted tens of billions of dollars onto the postal service to pay for retirement cost for any years that a postal employee spent in the Armed Services to be counted as postal service years of service.
The red ink plaguing the postal service is not the result of poor postal business but of flawed congressional lawmakers and the White House.
Richard C. Nesseler,
Milan,
past president,
Metternich Branch 292,
National Association of Letter Carriers