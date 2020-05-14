Letter: Please explain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why do teachers and teacher assistants in Illinois get full pay for part-time work? They also get a raise in July. Since so many people aren't working right now, I would think they could forego the raise. Just saying.

Why does Gov. J.B. Pritzker stress social distancing and masks when a party of 1,000 people in Chicago was posted Saturday on Facebook Live? They were doing neither.

Please tell me why golf courses and beaches are the recreational spots that state officials think everyone is craving? Will they all be wearing masks? What about other summer sports, county fairs and casinos? As John Marx asked, why did nobody at the Rock Island Arsenal have masks on in a recent picture in the newspaper?

Finally, why would Pritzker make a video of himself at Shedd Aquarium when it's closed to the public? I guess the statement still stands: Do as I say, not as I do.

Pam Goodhart

Silvis

