Letter: Plain and simple

This letter is in response to Sherri Lawton's letter to the editor, which was printed on Jan. 11.

My advice to Sherri is to rent the movie "Unplanned" and then see what her stance is on abortion. Abortion is murder, plain and simple. Yes, women get pregnant when they aren't expecting to be a mother, but there are people who can't conceive who would love to adopt those children instead of the mother killing that baby because it's not convenient to give birth at a particular time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's not about how many people are in church and how much money the churches bring in; it's about the murder of a human being. The doctor can hear a heart beat almost as soon as the pregnant mother suspects she is pregnant so don't even think an abortion isn't the murder of a baby who hasn't been given a chance at life.

Adeline Harvey

Silvis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0