On Aug. 19 in Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, a picture of FDR signing the Social Security Act in 1935 appeared. The caption below the picture, complete with perhaps the most perfect typo ever to appear in print, said that FDR was surrounded by "FLAWMAKERS."
How a mistake in print can really not be a mistake at all. I would have nominated "flawmakers" as the new word of the year except Urban Dictionary already defines it.
Thanks Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com for a good laugh. I guess it isn't all fake news!
Phil Wilson,
Moline