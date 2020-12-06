 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Phantasms
View Comments
topical

Letter: Phantasms

{{featured_button_text}}

"Unfortunately, today, since there are no real consequences for journalists who lie, the press lies with impunity." (Jeanine Pirro).

The former Soviet Union had two major news sources: Pravda and Izvestia. One, I’m told, translates as "truth" and the other as "news." It was said that "in Izvestia there is no Pravda and in Pravda there is no Izvestia.”

The late Hunter Thompson is credited with initiating "gonzo journalism." This is where the reporter ensconces himself/herself in the middle of the story. That and many other improper gambits are played today. "Journalism" is an almost dead profession. JINO (Journalists In Name Only).

In capitalism, one can buy as much as he/she can afford. In socialism/communism, the authorities decide how much free stuff one can have. Once this is in place they won’t just give freedom back. Free health care, free higher education, etc., are phantasms!

There is never enough free stuff to meet everyone’s demands. One-hundred percent of attempts at socialism have failed.

There is always less free stuff than people want, necessitating shortages. Under capitalism, there is usually more stuff available than people are able (or willing) to pay for. Our abundance is a result, by God’s grace. It would be easy to give-up, but very difficult to get back.

It is for you and me to discern the long-term result of people’s ideas. To preserve our freedom and prosperity each of us must evaluate the potential outcome of what we’re told. Free stuff is, for you and me, out of reach.

Don Goembel

Orion

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: It's time to be responsible

As a registered nurse for 37 years, I have cared for many patients who suffered from numerous contagious diseases. In those 37 years, patients were educated by their health care providers to prevent spreading the diseases to others.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Thanks

Thank you Eugene Mattecheck, Jr. for your letter on Wednesday, Dec. 2. You voiced my thoughts and opinion exactly and many of my friends feel the same.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: The lion of truth

There is a saying, "The truth is like a lion. You don't have to defend it. Let it loose and it will defend itself"! Have we all the truth about COVID-19? Were the election votes honestly counted? Can we trust Biden-Harris to tell the truth? Do you trust Pelosi and Schumer to be for all Americans? Will the Democrats put America first? Can you trust the media — The View, Quad-City Times, Fox, CNN, Morning Joe, ABC, CBS, editors, NBC, AOC, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddox, Republicans and Democrats — to tell the truth not clouded with their own ravenous opinions?

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Pardon for what?

I just read a few minutes ago that our great know-it-all president might grant a pardon to his children and their spouses. I always thought that a pardon was granted because you thought a person was wrongly accused of doing something wrong. Does he know something? Let us know, please. I believe he is running scared and trying to cover his butt. Even his attorney general is turning against him. Why doesn’t he just give up, he has lost so many lawsuits? Not tending to his duties, would prefer to go out and golf. Not very presidential. So sad. Time is getting short; not too much longer to have to put up with him. Let's get with our incoming president. He’s got to be better than what we’ve had. Give him a try.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A win-win

In a contrarian way, it's important for Joe Biden, and the Democrats, to support Donald Trump's election challenges in the courts. If Biden really did beat Trump fair and square, then it's certainly in his best interest that his victory be clearly established. If serious systemic errors actually are found, then it's in everybody's best interest that they be identified and corrected. How could anything be more win-win?

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Pritzker budget

East Moline has a Pritzker budget for 2021. Full of hopeful ideas with no assurances. As an alderman since 2011, this is the worst budget proposal I have ever seen. For years, East Moline has been operating on deficits, and the proposed $3.9 million deficit is business as usual. A depleted general fund is now a real possibility in the next years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News