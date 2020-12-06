Letter: Phantasms

I just read a few minutes ago that our great know-it-all president might grant a pardon to his children and their spouses. I always thought that a pardon was granted because you thought a person was wrongly accused of doing something wrong. Does he know something? Let us know, please. I believe he is running scared and trying to cover his butt. Even his attorney general is turning against him. Why doesn’t he just give up, he has lost so many lawsuits? Not tending to his duties, would prefer to go out and golf. Not very presidential. So sad. Time is getting short; not too much longer to have to put up with him. Let's get with our incoming president. He’s got to be better than what we’ve had. Give him a try.