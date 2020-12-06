Letter: Phantasms

"Unfortunately, today, since there are no real consequences for journalists who lie, the press lies with impunity." (Jeanine Pirro).
The former Soviet Union had two major news sources: Pravda and Izvestia. One, I’m told, translates as "truth" and the other as "news." It was said that "in Izvestia there is no Pravda and in Pravda there is no Izvestia.”
The late Hunter Thompson is credited with initiating "gonzo journalism." This is where the reporter ensconces himself/herself in the middle of the story. That and many other improper gambits are played today. "Journalism" is an almost dead profession. JINO (Journalists In Name Only).
In capitalism, one can buy as much as he/she can afford. In socialism/communism, the authorities decide how much free stuff one can have. Once this is in place they won’t just give freedom back. Free health care, free higher education, etc., are phantasms!
There is never enough free stuff to meet everyone’s demands. One-hundred percent of attempts at socialism have failed.
There is always less free stuff than people want, necessitating shortages. Under capitalism, there is usually more stuff available than people are able (or willing) to pay for. Our abundance is a result, by God’s grace. It would be easy to give-up, but very difficult to get back.
It is for you and me to discern the long-term result of people’s ideas. To preserve our freedom and prosperity each of us must evaluate the potential outcome of what we’re told. Free stuff is, for you and me, out of reach.
Don Goembel
Orion
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!