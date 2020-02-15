Letter: People over party

There has been much said about the recent impeachment of President Trump.

Mitt Romney has been praised for voting his conscience. I also applaud him. I have been critical of Trump.

While I can agree with him that some things like immigration, health care, the economy, and other issues have to be addressed, I can still be critical of his style and divisiveness.

My concern is the political division. I can't believe the votes being taken represent the constituency. I am as concerned about any Democrat who voted the party line and not their conscience as I am about the Republicans who did not vote their conscience.

We elect our congressional representatives to be informed and represent our views, but we also expect them to be people of character who will rise above political pressures. What has happened is distressing. The system is broken. We can no longer expect our representatives to be people of strength and character. Our government is controlled by special interest groups, not the voters.