Letter: Pelosi was inappropriate

The way Nancy Pelosi conducted herself at the State of the Union was inappropriate. Even if you disagree with the speech, you do not rip up the paperwork in front of everybody.

As the speaker of the House, she represents Congress, and the way she behaved was really inappropriate. For our children and our grandchildren who were watching, this behavior was totally unacceptable.

There is a time and place and that was not the place to be throwing a fit like a little kid. Because of her behavior, I feel that she should be impeached. Nancy Pelosi acted like a spoiled little brat.

This is one of the reasons the United States isn't getting anywhere because of people like her. And Congress, with the little white outfits, should dress appropriately for an occasion like this.

We need men and women who are going to fight for our safety and fight for the best for the American people, not throw a tantrum like Pelosi did.

It didn't surprise me, but I'm so ashamed of her behavior. She really need to discipline herself, especially in public. What goes on behind closed doors is none of our business, but when you throw a fit like that in front of the House, the Senate, the president and the American people, you should be stripped of your power.