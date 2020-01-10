Letter: Peace through strength

Obama sent them cash, Trump turned them into ash.

When he did not react over attacks on foreign freighters, he was labeled as weak by the Democrats.

Elizabeth Warren tweets "Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war."

Wars aren’t avoided by hoping a growing threat goes away. It also isn’t avoided by rhetorical red lines and pallets of cash — Obama proved that. Strong, decisive leadership tells Iran that the U.S. will not be terrorized. Peace through strength.

Pelosi and Schumer were upset that they were not notified before the attack. Yet when Obama launched 2,800 strikes on Iraq and Syria without congressional approval, they were silent.

The recent history: Iran slowly brought the region to a boil. First it hit boats, then drones, then the key infrastructure of a critical ally. Members of the Kataib Hezbollah militia launched rockets at a U.S. installation near Kirkuk, Iraq, in December. Four U.S. soldiers were wounded. An American contractor was killed.