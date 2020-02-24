Letter: Parallels

As someone who was working in state government at the time, the conversation regarding Rod Blagojevich brought back painful memories. The president's comments show an obvious misunderstanding of just what Blagojevich did while in office and his statement that it was time for him to go home and see his kids was very disappointing.

He attempted to shake down a CEO of a children’s hospital by withholding funding in exchange for campaign contributions (coincidence). In the Department of Corrections, he "misappropriated" the funding given to him by the Legislature to hire 500 front-line staff and drastically reduce the number of correctional officers that were being mandated to work 16 hours a day several times a week.

I guess their family time isn’t as important to the president as a convicted felon's is. The parallels between what Blagojevich did and what Trump has done are pretty stark. Then again, this is what happens when, as Illinois found out in 2002, you elect a narcissist.