I recently enjoyed the City of Davenport's outstanding Festival of Trees parade. However, I found it rather interesting to see the mayor of Davenport, certainly a staunch proponent of the city's many speed cameras, riding in a vehicle with speed camera-defeating license plate covers. I very much doubt he was aware of this but still thought someone should point out the irony.
Jerry Skalak
