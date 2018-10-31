I noticed that The Argus-Dispatch said nothing about where J.B. Pritkzer stands on the Second Amendment when you endorsed him!
Being in a business that relies on one of our country's amendments, you would think that would be very important to you. Is the Argus-Dispatch picking and choosing which amendments are important?
The Argus-Dispatch failed to report on how Pritzker wants to do away with the Second Amendment if he has his way.
I'm very disappointed in the Dispatch-Argus for not addressing all the things Pritzker stands for.
The Argus-Dispatch also left out the FBI wiretaps tapes Pritzker is on!
Matt Greene,
Moline