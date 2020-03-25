Letter: Pandering to lobbyists

As we are in the midst of a global pandemic, Rep. Cheri Bustos has other priorities. On March 17, she joined 130 other House members in requesting a 24% increase in spending on the F-35 fighter jet (which is riddled with troubles). She wants 19 additional jets, which the Pentagon didn't even request. Each jet costs $89 million. For the price of just one jet, we could produce thousands of ventilators that our hospitals desperately need and provide other assistance. Right now, medical supplies are much more crucial to our national defense. We constituents, especially those who voted for her, must speak up.