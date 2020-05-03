Letter: Over the edge

My morning routine, prior to and during our COVID-19 quarantine, has remained consistent: By 7 a.m. I am sipping coffee (thanks to my personal barista husband) and watching 'CBS This Morning,' all while reading the newspaper on my Kindle. Today’s issue (April 29th) is unbearable. Why? Because I’m seriously considering trading my cup of joe for a bottle of Orin Swift Cellars' Zinfandel. Carson Bodnarek’s description of Swift’s 8 Years in the Desert is making my mouth water and my credit card itch at this early hour. His tantalizing description of this great-sounding wine has thrown me over the edge, delightfully!