I am not a frequent letter writer, but I believe more of us must speak out during these turbulent times.
My husband and I are excited about the impending birth of our first grandchild. However, I am concerned about the state of the country that we will be leaving him.
We can blame social media or cable news for the decline in civil discourse. However, I am a believer in personal responsibility. We are responsible for our interactions with others.
Do we name-call, or do we present cogent arguments supporting our points of view? Do we support legislators who will work together to tackle the problems facing our nation, or do we elect legislators who pander to those on the extremes?
In a book by Louise Penny, a Canadian author. a main character advises considering the following before speaking:
- Is it the truth?
- Is it kind?
- Does it need to be said?
Surely, we as educated, thinking people can listen to others’ point of view. Recently, I heard a representative of The Better Angels Society speak. The purpose of this group is to bring red and blue together, to help develop true listening skills that can reduce polarization in our society.
If we can listen, perhaps we will see improvement in our national discourse, and we will be able to recruit better, less divisive candidates to run for public office. Are we able to listen? Our future may depend on it.
Ruth J. Lee,
Rock Island