Letter: Organ donors change lives

I’m writing to thank Professor Lee for his piece, “Encourage organ donations,” that was published on Monday, Feb. 24th. I fully agree with, and support, his point of view that the better pathway to increase the number of individuals signing up to be donors be founded on a program of education and enlightenment. Alternately, he stated, legislation advocating presumed consent has been tried in other countries. Based on his article I feel this type of legislation would not achieve the intended goal to increase donations in the United States. Legislation of this nature could severely, and negatively, infringe on the individual’s and surviving family’s beliefs, rights, and freedom of choice.

Some 18 months ago the life of a young man that I never knew was tragically cut short. Prior to that event, this kind, caring, and selfless individual had indicated his desire to be an organ donor. He had also made his equally loving, generous family aware of his choice. I’ve been told that his courageous act, and their conviction to follow through with his wishes, helped the family experience something intensely positive in the midst of their tragic loss and extreme sorrow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}