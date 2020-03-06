Letter: Oppose sales tax

I started the Rock Island Tax Reduction Coalition to educate the public regarding the mismanagement of our county as evidenced by radical spending and extreme taxation.

The Rock Island County Board has increased our property taxes by 44.1% since 2016, which has resulted in loss of people, jobs and businesses. A sales tax increase will destroy locally owned businesses. Why would anyone pay 9.5% retail and an 11% restaurant tax to eat when they can go to Iowa and pay 7% to shop and eat?

This board continues to tax because taxing is easy, maintains the status quo and ensures political self preservation. They refuse to make common sense business cuts despite huge wages and salaries paid to county executives.

Finding real solutions is hard work; it demands respect for taxpayers, and it requires courage.

The exodus of people, money and businesses is the direct result of extreme taxation and will continue as long as we elect tax-and-spend politicians. These insane taxes are making it difficult to care for our families, send kids to college, maintain equity in our homes and retire with dignity.

However, these concerns do not matter to the board because regular people don’t matter to the board.