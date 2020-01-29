Letter: Opinions, not facts

John Marx's opinion screed of Jan. 20 regarding Mayor Stephanie Acri begs rejoinder for both factual and process reasons. An orienting definition:
Confirmation bias is the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that affirms one's prior beliefs or hypotheses. It is a systematic error of inductive reasoning wherein data are interpreted unobjectively, with the effect stronger for desired outcomes, emotionally charged issues, and deeply entrenched beliefs.
Marx wrote an opinion "viewpoint" that should have been more clearly termed an "editorial," appropriate, at best, for that portion of the paper in that he repeatedly and variously accused Acri of being arrogant and over-controlling, ascribing to her presumed negative motives without facts. The sole "fact" he offered in support of his views was one anonymous opinion, which he apparently credited. Other affirmed and contrary views of two sitting alderman were apparently included to appear balanced in his information gathering. They offered much substance he seemingly ignored in returning to his pejorative characterizations of Acri and suggestion she "step back" from oversight of city management.
You have free articles remaining.
Yet sufficiently responsible governing oversight to insure functional competency and accountability is arguably the most important role of a civic leader, the wise execution of which by Moline's splendid mayor its citizens should welcome and applaud.
By contrast, offering opinions almost without facts as Marx has done, in my view, seems entirely misguided. Perhaps he should restrict his efforts to that of historic newspaper jester, lest any mistake his misguided "viewpoints" for responsible journalism.
Kirk Witherspoon
Moline