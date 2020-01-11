Letter: Only dollar signs

This is in response to Ruth Weber's call to make abortion illegal again. (Letter, Jan. 7)

Your desire to make abortion illegal again likely comes from your religious beliefs. Admittedly abortion is not the best Plan B, but it beats having unwanted children born to women and families who didn’t plan them and will only struggle to raise them.

What this country should do is make access to birth control completely free to those who want it, so that cost and availability is never an issue. I have worked all my life and never were my birth control methods covered by my insurance through work. I always had to pay out-of-pocket for that. Thank goodness for Planned Parenthood, where I could get those items at a cost I could afford.

As an atheist, I don’t care what your god tells you to do, as long as you don’t hurt others — but your religious beliefs should not be in charge of any other person's decisions or choices. This country was founded by those who did not want any religion to interfere in government. Many of our Founding Fathers were atheists or agnostic, and thus were very sensible.