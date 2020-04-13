Letter: Only a mortal

President Trump is only a mortal. He only knows what has been. He nor other mortals knows what will be. Back in January, when news of the virus leaked out, he and others were optimistic that hopefully it wouldn't spread so fast.

Surely, the Democrats should have known it would quickly spread, with all those wide-eyed eager investigators and lawyers that were on TV 24 hours a day with impeachment. They were not interested in anything but impeachment. Think of the millions of dollars they wasted, that could have been put toward medical equipment. I haven't seen "Nancy & Adam" on TV lately; they are probably resting up for further trash on the president, since they enjoy gambling with the taxpayer money. They have lost so far, but like old movies, they love reruns.