Letter: Obfuscating the point

Once again, John Donald O'Shea tries to obfuscate the point about what's going on with the impeachment inquiry (Dec. 6 opinion page). It's shocking to think this man was a circuit judge and cannot recognize extortion and bribery.
His point about Franklin Roosevelt using civilians in pursuit of foreign policy is absurd. FDR was not using his people to subvert his regular foreign policy goals. He wasn't establishing a separate foreign policy channel so as to extort and bribe a foreign power to dig up dirt on a political opponent to help him in a presidential election.
How obtuse you must be, Mr. O'Shea, in your sycophantic adoration of this wannabe dictator that is this president. Have you read the Constitution lately, Mr. O'Shea?
You have free articles remaining.
Similarly, I don't believe Bobby Schilling's disingenuous disavowals of that white supremacist's views, espoused in the "political rally" in Iowa.
In 2010, Schilling ran for the 17th congressional seat in Illinois using the slogan "take our country back," apparently meaning from our first black president and black and brown legal and illegal immigrants supposedly invading the country.
Another Trumpian hypocrite trying to gain a congressional seat, he knows he'd have no chance in Illinois to win. He moved to Iowa and is trying to dupe their citizens to vote for him. Today's Republicans have no shame and will stoop to any means of lying and obfuscation to advance their Trumpian views.
Tom Freymann
Colona