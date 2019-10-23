A recent visit to the emergency room at Rock Island's Unity Point Trinity hospital left me feeling that nurses are really cool people.
After a two day stay, I was attended by a number of nurses from the ER to two different shifts on the 7th floor. There are probably some nurses that aren't as cool as these, but I did not run across them.
Every nurse I dealt with was compassionate, attended to my every need, and just knew how to take care of me very professional. They were all a pleasure to deal with.
I hope anybody in an emergency situation gets to deal with nurses of this caliber, because they made a serious situation very tolerable. And for that I am very thankful.
Bruce Quickel,
Rock Island