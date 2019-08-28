What are you thinking? "We just like to have our clothes off" in big, bold letters on your Sunday (family) paper's front page on Aug. 25, with a large article on an area nudist colony.
Above and below the bold headline was a picture of a man sitting cross-legged, and another picture showing a naked lady mowing! The article starts, "Deep in the naked prairies of the heartland in the rolling cornfields ..." THAT'S where it needs to stay, NOT on our front page!
Maybe this would have been appropriate farther in the paper, minus pictures, please, but to have this be your "cover story" looks to me like you're trying to shock your readers, or maybe shorten your list of subscribers.
It looks like you've fallen for what all the other media have turned too. Our television programs and commercials are saturated with sinful images for our young and old to witness in our own living rooms. I think they are trying to wear down our core values and make us think this is the new norm. God help us if it is!
We can keep our TVs off and I guess throw the unread newspapers in the trash, but I for one am SO tired of this garbage being shoved down our throats!
Nancy Williams,
Illinois City